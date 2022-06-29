Martha Stewart’s cauliflower-and-chickpea pitas are a vegetarian delight perfect for summer lunches

Incorporating more plant-based meals into your daily lunch menu just got a little easier, thanks to Martha Stewart's recipe for a Mediterranean inspired sandwich. Her hearty cauliflower-and-chickpea pitas are a creative rendition of classic falafel sandwiches and are both quick to make and oh-so satisfying.

"Everyone will enjoy this plant-based meal," Martha claimed on Instagram, which is enough to convince us that this sandwich is a summer must-try.

To start, arrange your cauliflower florets and chickpeas on a rimmed baking sheet and generously season them with cumin, salt, pepper and oil, preferably extra-virgin olive oil. Pop the tray into the oven and roast for 30 to 35 minutes, making sure to flip the cauliflower once and that both the veggies and chickpeas are crisp and golden.

In the meantime, prep the lime-jalapeño yogurt sauce by blending garlic, cilantro, jalapeño (be sure to remove the seeds), fresh lime juice and yogurt. Martha recommends using 5 percent-fat Greek yogurt, but non-dairy alternatives made with cashew milk or almond milk also work great.

If the sauce is too thick, add in a tablespoon of water and blend before finishing it off with salt and pepper. Assemble the sandwiches by stuffing the cauliflower-chickpea mixture into warm, split pitas. Top it off with a drizzle of yogurt sauce, garnish with cilantro leaves for a nice pop of color and then enjoy!

Click here for the full recipe.

