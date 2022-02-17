Want all the flavor of eggplant parmigiana in half the time? Try Martha Stewart's eggplant stacks!

Eggplant parmesan is verifiably one of the most delicious dishes in existence. But what is one to do if you want the flavors, warmth, and medley of textures without the effort that goes into making the Italian-American classic? Martha Stewart has the answer!

If you need a stellar finger food for your next party, or relish in the delight of eating handheld snacks, these eggplant parmesan stacks are what your dreams are made of.

You'll need to prep the components for each layer, and once that's done, assembly is done in a pinch! This will include slicing your eggplants into evenly-sized rounds, as well as roughly chopping your plum tomatoes for the sauce.

To start, preheat the oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Season your eggplant rounds with salt and gently fry them in extra virgin olive oil or the oil of your choosing. Once they're golden brown, drain them of excess oil by laying them on paper towels.

Keep your remaining oil in the pot and then add garlic for about 20 seconds to add flavor without allowing the garlic to develop a bitter, acidic flavor. Add your tomatoes and salt, and stir frequently until your tomatoes break down. This should take about 10 to 15 minutes. Then you'll add your coarsely chopped herbs, basil and oregano and stir them in as well.

Now you're ready for assembly!

Line six slices of your fried eggplant on a rimmed baking sheet. Then, add one tablespoon of sauce to the rounds, and top them off with your fresh mozzarella, and sprinkle with two teaspoons of freshly grated parmesan cheese. Then, repeat the layering process twice.

The stacks are now ready for the oven. Pop them in for about 12 minutes, until they are baked through and the cheese is bubbling. Top them off with an extra sprinkle of parmesan and oregano, and watch your guests' eyes light up! Click here for the full recipe with measurements. Happy stacking and snacking!

