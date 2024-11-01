I visited Chef Sujan Sarkar’s Smorgasburg showcase and tried tandoori tacos for the very first time

Growing up, food was a big part of my family’s annual Diwali celebrations. Our dining table was always filled to the brim with an elaborate spread of homemade entrees and sweets. Chana masala (a chickpea curry made with onions, tomatoes, spices and herbs), biryani and fried fish (which was usually paired with rice and ghee, a type of clarified butter) were our main showstoppers on the menu. Accompanying them were freshly baked aloo (or potato) samosas, pan-fried aloo tikkis, pakoras, baingan bharta (eggplant curry) and sweets — so many sweets! There were gulab jamun, jaleebi, laddoo and barfi…just to name a few.

This year, I celebrated my first Diwali away from home after moving to New York City. In anticipation of the holiday, I stopped by Michelin-starred Chef Sujan Sarkar’s showcase at Smorgasburg to try a few of his festive bites.

Sarkar — the head chef behind NYC's Baar Baar restaurant and Chicago’s Indienne — teamed up with Shan Foods, a producer of packaged spice mixes, to create two popular appetizers traditionally enjoyed on Diwali. “Bringing together Shan’s iconic spices with Chef Sujan’s innovative touch, these recipes are made to inspire so you can recreate at home,” a poster outside of Shan’s Smorgasburg tent read.

Last Saturday, I made my way to Williamsburg to try Sarkar’s creations. Mini tandoori tacos, an Indian-Mexican fusion, and panipuri, a popular South Asian street food, were on the menu. When I arrived, only samples of the tandoori tacos were available to try. I was given one free taco to taste.

The taco, though small, was incredibly delicious. It consisted of a soft taco shell topped with shredded cheese, a medley of shaved vegetables and tandoori chicken that was made using Shan’s Tandoori Masala spice mix. The appetizer itself paid homage to authentic South Asian flavors, pairing it seamlessly with another well-known international dish. For me, the tandoori chicken was the star of the show and its flavors made me nostalgic for my mom’s home cooking. I’ve never had a tandoori taco before, but Sarkar’s culinary creation had me craving more.

In addition to the taco, I was gifted a free bag of two Shan brand spice mixes: Chicken Tikka and Chana Masala. I'm looking forward to trying my hand at making tacos inspired by Sarkar’s recipe.