"Can you imagine?": Trump rages over pro-Harris ad urging MAGA wives to vote freely

Donald Trump is not happy about a ad urging wives of Trump-supporting spouses to vote for Kamala Harris in secret.

The former president complained about the ad from Vote Common Good during a call to Fox News on Saturday morning. Trump expressed skepticism that women would have to hide their political beliefs from their husbands.

“The wives and husbands, I don’t think that’s the way they deal,” Trump said. “I mean, can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she's voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that? Even if you had a horrible — if you had a bad relationship, you're gonna tell your husband.”

twitter.com/atrupar/status/1852729589119758737

The candidate added that he’s “disappointed in Julia Roberts" for her role in the ad. In a voiceover, the actress reminded women that they “can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know.”

“She’s gonna look back on it and she’s gonna cringe,” Trump said. “It doesn’t really say much about her relationship, I’m sure she has a great relationship.”

A recent YouGov poll suggested 1 in 8 women voted differently than their partners without telling them, but that hasn't stopped MAGA men from stewing over the idea. Fox anchor Jesse Watters inadvertently proved the ad's point on air, saying that his wife backing a different candidate would be “the same thing as having an affair.”

The former president’s rebuke of the ad’s message comes days after he promised to protect women “whether the women like it or not.”