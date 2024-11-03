"Heavily skewed": Trump accuses Iowa pollster of being a "hater" after survey moves toward Harris

Donald Trump is more than a little concerned about recent polling out of Iowa.

The former president railed against a surprising poll from the Des Moines Register on Sunday that found the red state that was in favor of Trump by 18 points at one point in the campaign had swung to the point of favoring Kamala Harris. In a post to Truth Social, Trump urged the state's farmers to back him and called the pollster behind the survey a "Trump hater."

"No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, except for one heavily skewed toward the Democrats by a Trump hater who called it totally wrong the last time, have me up, BY A LOT," he wrote. "I LOVE THE FARMERS, AND THEY LOVE ME. THE JUST OUT EMERSON POLL HAS ME UP 10 POINTS IN IOWA. THANK YOU!"

The shocking poll comes amid whispers that Trump's internal polling is bleak, showing a much bigger Harris win than might be expected on Election Day.

“I think if you’re the Trump campaign, you’re not looking at CNN’s numbers, you’re looking at your own internals,” GOP strategist Margaret Hoover shared on CNN earlier this week. “And I honestly think their internals are actually giving them pause.”

The Iowa poll also follows trends seen by pollsters trying to predict down-ballot races in key swing states.

“There are plenty of strong incumbents on both sides of the aisle. The reason I view democrats as favored is that Democrats have recruited stronger challengers,” Race to the WH founder Logan Phillips told Salon. “Democrats are in a stronger position to take on those incumbents.”