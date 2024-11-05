"Unhinged and unstable": Nancy Pelosi hits back after Trump jokes about calling her the "B" word

Former President Donald Trump capped off his third and possibly final presidential campaign with a broadside against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. during a Tuesday morning rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“She‘s a crooked person, she‘s a bad person. Evil! she’s an evil, sick, crazy bi—" Trump said, stopping himself. "Oh no," he added, before silently mouthing the word into the microphone. “It starts with a ‘b’ but I won’t say it. I wanna say it. I wanna say it.”

Evangelist Franklin Graham admonished Trump not to use "foul language," the former president recalled, but Trump argued it is not a "real bad word" and "I don't use it much."

“He’s wrong about one thing,” Trump said of Graham. “It is a little better when you use the foul language.”

Pelosi led House Democrats throughout Trump's presidency and then his years as de facto leader of the opposition, repeatedly defying him through two impeachment processes, a government shutdown, legislative fights and a number of contentious meetings in the Cabinet Room captured on camera. Her opposition earned her the epithet "Crazy Nancy" from Trump, who on Monday called her a "bad, sick woman" and "crazy as a bedbug."

A spokesperson for Pelosi told The Independent that Trump's remarks were "just the usual projection of his own insanity."

“The former President is showing himself to be increasingly unhinged and unstable," she added, repeating Pelosi's own comments Sunday suggesting that the former president was undergoing a a "cognitive degeneration."

The Trump campaign fired back at those comments on Monday on Fox News, saying “the only thing deteriorating is Nancy Pelosi, who is a decrepit washed up corrupt politician who America can no longer stand ... she should go back to the City of San Francisco, which she has totally destroyed, and never return.”