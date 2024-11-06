Meghan McCain calls out "The View" for "malfeasance"

There's no end in sight for Meghan McCain's bitter feud with "The View" years after her disgruntled departure.

The television personality and former "The View" host took issue with ABC excluding women who voted for Donald Trump to offer their perspective on the election results and his win.

In a post on X, McCain said on Wednesday morning, “It is actual malfeasance on the part of ABC news that there isn’t one single conservative woman on 'The View' this morning who voted for Trump or simply isn’t repulsed by his supporters to explain to America why he is still so popular.”

McCain's statements about the show follow "The View's" Election Day episode. Host Alyssa Farah Griffin is the show's only conservative on the show, and the former Trump White House staffer stated Tuesday, “For the first time in my life, I voted for a Democrat." Other hosts who joined the panel were hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin, who are either Independents or Democrats.

On election night, McCain mentioned Kamala Harris's appearance on "The View" last month. While hurricanes were raging in the South, Harris bashed her opponent's response on the show in October, "[Trump] really lacks empathy on a very basic level."

McCain said Tuesday evening, "Don’t underestimate how much damage Harris' answer on 'The View' that she couldn’t name one difference between her and Biden did to her."