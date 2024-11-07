Black Americans are receiving a mass text telling them to "pick cotton" following Trump's victory

Racist text messages are targeting Black Americans across the country, telling them they've been selected to be enslaved and forced to pick cotton on a plantation. Screenshots of the widespread messages, signed off by someone claiming to be a supporter of President-elect Donald Trump, are being reported to authorities and posted on social media sites.

"Congratulations! you have been selected to pick cotton at the nearest plantation," reads one version of the messages. "Please be prepared to leave your home November 24, 2024 you will be picked up at 8am sharp in our white van. Also you will sit with Group C Have a nice day. Sincerely, A TRUMP SUPPORTER."

Students appear to be among the targeted recipients. Mary Banks of Columbus, Ohio, told the Columbus Dispatch that her 16-year old daughter and some of her friends received messages that included their names. "I feel white supremacy got stronger after the election. That's my personal opinion," she said. Multiple college students from the University of Alabama told their campus paper about their fear and stress from reading the threats.

Recipients have been calling friends and family to learn that they had also received the messages. "I have a cousin up in Richmond who received the same text message, but I found it weird that in my text message, it had a different group number than his, and they both had our names," said Sam Burwell, a photographer for Virginia television station 13NewsNow.

Civil rights groups and hate watchdogs have condemned the outbreak of those texts. “Leaders at all levels must condemn anti-Black racism, in any form, whenever we see it — and we must follow our words with actions that advance racial justice and build an inclusive democracy where every person feels safe and welcome in their community,” said Margaret Huang, Southern Poverty Law Center president and CEO.

State and local law enforcement teams are investigating the matter, according to multiple news outlets. "The Attorney General's Office is aware of these text messages and unequivocally condemns them. Anyone who believes themselves to be under threat should not hesitate to contact local law enforcement and their local FBI field office by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI (or 1-800-225-5324) or visiting FBI.gov/tips," a spokesperson from Virginia attorney general Jason Miyares wrote in a statement.