CNN hosts mock suggestion that Joe Biden "resign the presidency" and make Harris POTUS

What should Joe Biden do for his last days in office? Kamala Harris' former communications director Jamal Simmons has a wild suggestion that CNN's "State of the Union" hosts can only laugh at and dismiss.

"Joe Biden has been a phenomenal president, he has lived up to the promises he made, but there is one promise left to fulfill, being a transitional figure," says Simmons in the closing segment of the show. "He can resign the presidency in the next 30 days and make Kamala Harris the next president of the United States."

He continues, "It would absolve her of having to oversee that Jan. 6 transition of her own defeat. And it would make sure that it would dominate the news at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things the public would want to see. This is the moment to change the entire perspective of how the Democrats operate."

He also adds, "It would give Kamala Harris the chance to be the 47th president of the United States of America. It would disrupt all of Donald Trump's paraphernalia. Right? He would have to rebrand everything. And it would make it much easier for the next woman to run for president and to not have to worry about historical weight of being the first."

Host Dana Bash can't even hide her skepticism about even proposing such a scenario. "This has now jumped from an internet meme to a Sunday morning show," she says.

CNN conservative Scott Jennings isn't even that kind, relegating the idea of an American woman president to the only places we've ever seen it: in fictional TV and movies.

"Jamal's out here writing the next season of 'House of Cards,'" says Jennings.