House control in sight for Republicans, paving way for Trump’s agenda

Republicans moved closer this weekend to securing control of the U.S. House of Representatives, a potential advantage for President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to enter the White House in January. With votes still being tallied from the Nov. 5 general election, Republicans had won 213 seats in the 435-member House, according to Edison Research.

According to Reuters, a Saturday night projection indicated that Rep. Jeff Hurd had enough votes to maintain GOP control of Colorado’s 3rd congressional district. As of Monday — which is a federal holiday — Democrats would need to win 13 of the 17 remaining seats to gain control. Meanwhile, Republicans only need five more seats to claim the House and already secured enough wins to flip the Senate.

If Republicans secure the House, they would hold the presidency, Senate and House, giving them the potential to enact sweeping legislation on tax reform, spending cuts, energy deregulation and border security. Most of the uncalled races are in competitive Western districts, according to Reuters, where vote counting has proceeded more slowly.

Republican senators will decide their party’s Senate leader next week, with Sens. John Thune, John Cornyn and Rick Scott vying for the role. On X, formerly Twitter, Cornyn pledged Saturday to keep the Senate in session until Trump’s cabinet is confirmed, warning Democrats to cooperate “in the best interest of the country, or continue the resistance, which will eventually be ground down.”