Stephen Miller expected to be named Trump's deputy chief of staff of policy, oversee deportations

Stephen Miller, a longtime adviser to President-elect Donald J. Trump, is expected to assume a central role in policy planning for the incoming administration, according to the New York Times. Sources close to the transition confirmed Miller, who served as a senior aide during Trump’s first term — and has since created the American First Legal Foundation, a nonprofit based on challenging policies of the Biden administration through litigation — is anticipated to be named deputy chief of staff.

“It remains to be seen how broad Mr. Miller’s portfolio will be, but it is expected to be vast and to far exceed what the eventual title will convey,” the publication reported.

Sources also anticipate Miller will work closely with Thomas D. Homan in overseeing immigration policy. Trump named Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as his “border czar” on Sunday.

Miller is also, as reported by Newsweek, one of the lead writers of Trump’s mass deportation plan, “Operation Aurora,” which aims to address what Trump and his allies have described as an immigration “invasion.” Miller has said a second Trump administration would aim to increase deportations tenfold, targeting more than one million per year.





