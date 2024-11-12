The White Stripes have dropped their lawsuit against President-elect Donald Trump and his campaign after the musical duo sued him for the unauthorized use of their song "Seven Nation Army" two months ago.

According to a filing reported by USA Today, the pair, Jack and Meg White, dismissed their copyright infringement lawsuit against Trump. Jack and Meg did not provide a reason why they decided to drop the lawsuit. The former married couple and band members stopped performing as the White Stripes in 2011.

A spokesperson for Jack and Meg declined to comment to USA Today about the lawsuit.

In August, in the midst of Trump's campaigning for president, Jack threated legal action when Trump's deputy director of communications posted a video of him boarding a plane to the White Stripes' hit 2003 song "Seven Nation Army."

Swiftly after the video was posted, Jack responded in an Instagram post, "Oh . . .Don't even think about using my music, you fascists. Lawsuit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today, Margo Martin."

Following Jack's comments, the White Stripes sued Trump and his campaign for his "flagrant misappropriation of the musical composition and sound recording 'Seven Nation Army.'"

Both Jack and Meg have long voiced their opposition to Trump, even issuing a statement saying they were "disgusted by that association." Jack also followed the debacle with new merch with the phrase "Icky Trump." A play on the White Stripes 2007 album, "Icky Thump."