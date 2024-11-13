People Magazine has unveiled its annual Sexiest Man Alive . . . John Krasinksi.

As has become an annual tradition, people are divided about the pick, and are debating whether the "A Quiet Place" star and director was the right man for the title. After all, this is a year dominated by movie and television stars like Glen Powell, Adam Brody, Paul Mescal or Jonathan Bailey. Krasinski's title follows last year's popular winner, "Grey's Anatomy" veteran Patrick Dempsey.

Even Krasinski, known for his sardonic character Jim from "The Office," told the magazine that when he was named Sexiest Man Alive, he thought he was "being punked."

He continued, “That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Nevertheless, Krasinski's self-awareness hasn't stopped the internet from expressing their displeasure with the pick. One person posted on X, “John Krasinski is People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2024 . . . Another devastating Tuesday night in November.”

Another person also expressed the same shock, "John Krasinski?????? Our nation's most trying hour and you give us John Krasinski?!?!?!"

Before Krasinski was crowned Sexiest Man Alive, a person online correctly predicted the outcome before the midnight reveal on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." They said, "I’m not staying up for the sexiest man, it’s just that it’s going to happen soon and if it’s John Krasinski and not Glen Powell I’m going to die laughing."