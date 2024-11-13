Martha Stewart isn't especially fond of Drew Barrymore's "touchy-feely" interview style

Drew Barrymore is oft acknowledged as being a likable, endearing celebrity who we've watched on screen since her childhood roles in various classic movies, but her talk show hosting and interviewing style has often been joked about or called into question, with some even describing it as "cringey."

In the latest in a growing list of these particular moments, the typically staid and reserved Martha Stewart was clearly not thrilled by the close proximity and intimacy with which Barrymore conducted a recent interview. One particular moment is resonating across social media, in which Barrymore, already quite close to Stewart and touching her arms, asks her what makes her "soft and gooey," blasting past Stewart's comfort zone even further by offering the example: "When you're treated like a lady."

"Yeah, that's nice . . . you're the wrong gender," Stewart shoots back, before playfully shoving Barrymore off in an awkward moment that the host leans into by dramatically falling back on the couch. Both Barrymore and Stewart smiled and laughed it off as the crowd applauded, but it definitely seemed clear that Stewart wasn't especially fond of Barrymore's classic "touchy-feely" interviewing style that's become a go-to penchant on the show.

Barrymore also received some backlash both last year and earlier this year in interviews with both Oprah Winfrey and Kamala Harris, both times due to her physical proximity to both women, as well as her referencing "Momala," which Salon's Senior Critic Melanie McFarland deemed "a cringefest" back in May.