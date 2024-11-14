"I would love to serve": Lara Trump beams over possible appointment to Senate seat

Lara Trump is ready and willing to join the U.S. Senate if called, she told Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Wednesday.

The co-chair of the Republican National Committee and daughter-in-law to Donald Trump has been floated by Florida Sen. Rick Scott as a potential replacement for Sen. Marco Rubio following his nomination earlier this week to serve as Donald Trump’s Secretary of State.

Lara Trump said the opportunity to join the Senate would be "incredible."

“If I am able to serve, I would love to be able to serve the people of Florida,” Lara Trump said, noting that she hasn’t yet been asked to take the role.

“No one knows better than I do the America First agenda or the goals of Donald Trump in the coming four years,” she added.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be tasked with appointing Rubio’s replacement in the Senate. Outside of Lara Trump, other frontrunners for the opening include Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and DeSantis himself.

Lara Trump has the support of at least one would-be colleague: Lindsey Graham. In an interview with Hannity earlier in the evening on Wednesday, the South Carolina senator praised her work as RNC co-chair.

“We could not do better on the Republican side than Lara Trump,” Graham said.