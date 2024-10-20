"The hell are you doing?": Graham bashes Harris-backing Republicans

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has harsh words for fellow Republicans backing Vice President Kamala Harris presidential campaign.

In a Sunday morning appearance on “Meet the Press,” the one-time Donald Trump critic derided conservatives like former Vice President Dick Cheney for backing Harris.

“To every Republican supporting her, what the hell are you doing?” Graham questioned. “You’re supporting the most radical nominee in the history of American politics.”

Harris has racked up recommendations from ex-GOP staffers and high-profile conservatives like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

“You’re trying to convince me that Donald Trump’s rhetoric is the danger to this country? The danger to this country is the policies of Biden and Harris,” Graham said in the heated exchange with host Kristen Welker. “I can’t take four more years of this crap.”

“It was Kamala Harris, the ‘border czar’ who opened up our border to 10 million illegal immigrants running wild, women getting raped and killed, terrorists residing in our backyard,” Graham said, repeating a frequent but debunked attack on the vice president. “What the hell are you doing as a Republican blessing this stuff?”

Graham warned on Friday that Republicans up and down the ballot were “getting creamed” in the fundraising battle this year, pleading on Fox News for GOP voters to help candidates out.