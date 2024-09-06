"Irrelevant RINO": Trump bashes Dick Cheney in Truth Social tirade

Former President Donald Trump trashed former Vice President Dick Cheney in a post to Trump's own social media platform Truth Social on Friday night.

“Dick Cheney is an irrelevant RINO, along with his daughter, who lost by the largest margin in the History of Congressional Races!’ Trump wrote in a long-winded post to Truth Social, going on to praise himself for pardoning Bush-era criminal and Iraq War champion Scooter Libby before labeling himself as the “Peace President.”

The tantrum came after Cheney shared that he would be voting for Vice President and current Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris in the upcoming election.

"In our nation's 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump,” Cheney said in a statement. “He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him. He can never be trusted with power again.”

Trump shot back at Cheney, proving the old adage about broken clocks when he called the War on Terror architect the “King of Endless, Nonsensical Wars.”

Cheney's statement about his intention to vote for the Democratic candidate came hours after his daughter Liz Cheney shared her father would be voting for Harris. The younger Cheney wasn't spared in Trump's Truth tirade.

Trump picked at an old wound, attacking Liz for her outspoken criticism of Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 attacks.

“What Liz Cheney did with the Unselect Committee of Political Losers is unthinkable. She and her Unselects deleted and destroyed all evidence and information - IT’S GONE,” Trump said, repeating debunked claims about the bipartisan Jan. 6 investigation commission. “Cheney and the others should be prosecuted for what they did, but Comrade Kamala is even worse!”

Trump, whose social media posts and public appearances have become increasingly angry and incoherent, has faced increasing opposition from legacy Republican politicians in recent weeks.