"Totally unqualified": Congress reacts to RFK Jr. nomination

Donald Trump picked Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to join his Cabinet as the head of the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, and that nomination is already ruffling feathers in Congress.

Democrats on the Hill sounded the alarm over Kennedy’s nomination, with high-ranking Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark saying she had “great concerns” over Kennedy’s “complete disregard for public health.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries added that Kennedy was “completely and totally unqualified” for the position.

Republicans, for their part, seemed largely unbothered by the choice.

In an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Trump-endorsed Indiana Senator-elect Jim Banks said he wasn’t worried about Kennedy’s history of vaccine skepticism.

“Donald Trump won the popular vote, and one of the things he promised on the campaign trail was to have a serious and thoughtful conversation about vaccines,” Banks said. “I imagine this will be a big topic of discussion in the confirmation hearings… I feel very comfortable with RFK Jr. having a significant seat at the table to lead big debates about this.”

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy applauded the pick.

“RFK Jr. has championed issues like healthy foods and the need for greater transparency in our public health infrastructure,” Senator Cassidy said in a statement. “I look forward to learning more about his other policy positions and how they will support a conservative, pro-American agenda.”

Incoming Senate Majority Leader John Thune expressed uncertainty over whether Kennedy and other controversial nominees would be confirmed but said “they deserve a process” in a Thursday night interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier.

"None of this is gonna be easy,” Thune said. “But again, President Trump had a huge mandate from the American people...And the people in this country want change."

Thune left room for installing Cabinet members without Senate approval via recess appointments, calling the process “an open question.”

Earlier in the day, before Trump announced the pick, Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia said in a spat with Marjorie Taylor Greene that it was "shameful" that Kennedy could be considered for any health leadership post, given his "outrageous comments about science and medicine."

But not all Democrats were aligned. Democratic Governor of Colorado Jared Polis turned heads with a Thursday night post to X praising the pick.

“I’m excited by the news that the president-elect will appoint [Kennedy],” Polis said. “He will face strong special interest opposition on these, but I look forward to partnering with him to truly make America healthy again.”