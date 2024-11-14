“The stuff that he eats is really… bad”: RFK Jr. slams Trump’s fast-food diet

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has made it clear that he’s not a fan of soon-to-be-president Donald Trump’s eating habits. The former independent presidential candidate, who is slated to secure a top health role in Trump’s administration, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of “The Joe Polish Show” podcast, where he called Trump’s diet “poison.”

“The stuff that he eats is really, like, bad,” Kennedy said. “Campaign food is always bad, but the food that goes onto that airplane is like just poison. You have a choice between — you don’t have the choice, you’re either given KFC or Big Macs. That’s when you’re lucky and then the rest of the stuff I consider kind of inedible.”

It’s no secret that Trump loves fast food. According to his former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s go-to order at McDonald’s is “two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish and a chocolate malted.” However, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner said it’s actually a “McDonald’s Big Mac, Filet-o-Fish, fries and a vanilla shake.”

In anticipation of Election Day, Trump was seen working the fry station during a viral visit to a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania. He also sold McDonald’s-themed campaign shirts, fittingly emblazoned with the slogan “MAGADonald's.”

Kennedy added that Trump seldom drinks water and instead, has a penchant for sugary, carbonated beverages: “And then he [drinks] Diet Coke. I was with Dana White the other day . . . he’s very close to Trump, they’ve had a relationship for 20 years through UFC. He said that sometimes he’ll sit through a fight with Trump — and he’s [there for] five hours [during] the fight — and said he has never seen Trump drink a glass of water. Never.”