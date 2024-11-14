"Make America Healthy Again": Trump taps RFK Jr. to lead Department of Health and Human Services

Donald Trump has nominated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services in his second term.

In a post to X on Thursday, Trump said he was "thrilled" to nominate the anti-vaccine activist and former presidential candidate to the post.

“For too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies who have engaged in deception, misinformation, and disinformation when it comes to Public Health,” Trump wrote. "Mr. Kennedy will restore these Agencies to the traditions of Gold Standard Scientific Research, and beacons of Transparency, to end the Chronic Disease epidemic, and to Make America Great and Healthy Again!"

Kennedy is known for pushing conspiracy theories and crank science. He's been a vocal skeptic of vaccines for decades and opposes drinking water fluoridation. If confirmed in the role, he will steer the massive public health agency that includes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute of Health.

The latest in Trump’s series of controversial nominations is surprising but not entirely unexpected. Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick said that Kennedy would not be given the nom in October. Trump himself has repeatedly said that he'd offer the role to RFK, however.

In an October rally at Madison Square Garden, Trump said he would give Kennedy a mandate to “go wild on medicines,” and he took a moment in his election victory speech to say that RFK would be going to Washington with him.

“Go have a good time, Bobby,” Trump said.