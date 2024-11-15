Jimmy Kimmel: Trump runs US "like a reality show" but other reality hosts would do better

President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet picks have late-night hosts like Jimmy Kimmel in an uproar. The host recently observed, "I have to say it has been one interesting week watching Donald Trump go even crazier than anyone even imagined he would."

During Thursday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the comedian flamed the new government officials hand-picked to join Trump in his second term. Kimmel joked, "He is running the country like a reality show but instead of Meatloaf and Dennis Rodman he's got Matt Gaetz and Tulsi Gabbard."

Kimmel continued, "If we wanted the host of a reality show to run the country there were much better choices. Jeff Probst, the host of 'Survivor': he’s smart, he’s fair, he wears the kind of safari clothes you used to see in the old movies. He knows how to settle disputes between warring tribes.”

But Kimmel didn't stop there. He named other reality television hosts like "The Amazing Race" host Phil Keoghan because “he could strengthen our ties all around the world.” RuPaul even received a shout-out from Kimmel, who said he would “throw the most fabulous inauguration party in American history.” Other hosts like Tim Gunn from "Project Runway," Ryan Seacrest known for "American Idol" and now the new host of "Wheel of Fortune." Kimmel also spotlighted Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough from "Dancing With The Stars."

“You think old Vlad Putin wouldn’t bend over if he got a call from Julianne Hough?” Kimmel quipped. “Of course he would.”