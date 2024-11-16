"Watch the swamp struggle": Santos thinks backlash to Trump Cabinet picks is "f**king hilarious"

Former New York Rep. George Santos thinks criticism of President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial Cabinet picks is “f**king hilarious” and blames “Democrat trolls” for the healthy dose of backlash.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the congressman turned Cameo star laughed at previous administrations before offering deadly serious support to nominees like Matt Gaetz and Kristi Noem.

He called Gaetz, who resigned from the House under the fog of a potentially damning report from the House Ethics Committee, a "phenomenal" choice for attorney general. Santos said Trump plans to "have a Cabinet with competent people."

“I could argue that Anthony Blinken was a joke of a secretary of state, and 'border czar' Kamala Harris was a f**king joke,” Santos said. “But you guys want to make fun of President Trump’s Cabinet picks?”

Santos was expelled from the House of Representatives in 2023 after being indicted on federal wire fraud and money laundering charges. Santos pleaded guilty to several of the charges and is expected to be sentenced in 2025. Gaetz and New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick for United Nations ambassador, were two of 114 members to vote no on Santos’s expulsion from Congress.

Despite his status as an avatar of corrupt politicians, Santos sees the controversy around Trump's picks as "the swamp" closing ranks.

“I think it’s f**king hilarious. Hilarious to watch the swamp struggle with the existential crisis that’s been shoved in their faces by the American people,” Santos said, chalking up the pushback to sour grapes.

"[Democrats] are mad that Kamala was shown the f**king door. And now they are going to nitpick everything,” he said.