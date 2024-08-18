George Santos likely to plead guilty at Monday's fraud hearing

Former Republican congressman George Santos will appear at a hearing on Monday in federal court on Long Island, where he's expected to plead guilty in his ongoing fraud case where he faces 23 felony charges accusing him of defrauding donors and lying about his finances.

Entering a guilty plea will make a previously scheduled September trial unnecessary, although hundreds of potential jurors have already been summoned and are at the ready, should he change his mind regarding his plea, according to ABC News, with the outlet highlighting that he's known for his surprise decisions.

Expelled from the House of Representatives in December 2023 in the wake of his mounting financial shadiness, with Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, accusing Santos’ campaign of stealing from his mom — on top of everything else — Santos pleaded not guilty to 10 charges against him in July and his team pushed for a federal judge to dismiss part of the fraud case against him in the summer, but their request was denied.

Per ABC News' reporting, it's "not clear to which charges Santos is expected to plea [on Monday] or what sentence would be imposed," but two of his associates wrapped up in the ordeal — including Santos’ former campaign treasurer — have pleaded guilty themselves for their involvement.