"You said he was Hitler": Jon Stewart addresses "Morning Joe" hosts for meeting with Trump

Jon Stewart is not taking it easy on Democrats after their historic loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

On Monday's "The Daily Show," Stewart didn't hold back his sharp critique of Democrats and how they are handling the loss in of the presidency and Congress. Stewart opened the show by stating, “Donald Trump is returning to power and so once again it is time to saddle up La Résistance. Because, if you remember, before Trump won the election, Democrats were clear-eyed about the stakes.”

The show played a barrage of congressional Democrats comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler, stressing he is "a threat to Democracy" who could cause "irreversible" damage to the country.

He added, “I assume now that the Democrats have lost to the greatest threat we’ve ever faced as a nation that they will be forthright in acknowledging, one, the Democrats’ role in this catastrophic defeat and, two, the bleak hellscape we now face." Stewart pointed out that Democrats have been excited about flipping three House seats, adding the first trans member of Congress and the youngest member ever elected to the House from New Jersey."

He quipped, “Wow, this is going to be the most diverse group of congresspeople to ever get all their legislation blocked. So inspiring . . . F**k, people!”

But mostly, Stewart took issue with "Morning Joe" journalists Joe Scarborough's and Mika Brzezinski's Trump switch-up after years of being outspoken critics. Now that Trump has become president-elect Scarborough and Brzezinski told their audience this week that they went to Trump's estate in Florida to meet with him.

Brzezinski said, "Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago to meet personally with President-elect Trump. And for those asking why we would go speak to the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us, I guess I would ask back, why wouldn’t we?"

“Uh, because you said he was Hitler,” Stewart lampooned.

He continued, "But look we don't know what the visit was. We don't know what the tone of the visit was."

In another clip, Scarborough explained that the pair talked to Trump about mass deportation, abortion and the threats made against Trump's political opponents and media outlets.

"Oh, I bet you really laid down the gauntlet, Joe. I bet you walked in there and let him have it," Stewart joked.

"We've learned nothing! Even those putting up resistance to Trump's agenda don't seem to understand who they're dealing with." Stewart concluded, “Republicans exploit the loopholes. Democrats complain about the norms over and over and over . . . I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Republicans are playing chess, and the Democrats are in the nurse’s office because they glued their balls to their thighs.”

"The Daily Show" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+.