Sabrina Carpenter and Marcello Hernández bring "SNL" Domingo sketch off-screen

If you are finding yourself unversed in the ways of Hot Domingo and what it means to be arrested at a Sabrina Carpenter concert, buzzy headlines circulating online following the "Espresso" singer's performance in Inglewood on Sunday may put you in the same shoes as a lady expressing her befuddlement via a post to social media on Tuesday, writing, "I’m so out of touch. WTF is this Domingo Sabrina Carpenter stuff? Like who are these people???!!!"

To fill in the gaps, Marcello Hernández has been helping to make "Saturday Night Live" a thing again in recurring sketches as a character named Domingo who has, thus far, stolen the hearts of guest stars Ariana Grande and, most recently, Charli XCX, but in a true gift for obsessively online people, he brought the character off-screen this past weekend, popping up at Carpenter's show to be "arrested" by her — a regular gimmick at her shows, similar to how Justin Bieber used to select "one less lonely girl" from the audience, or like how Madonna sometimes makes celebrities vogue for her or whatever while she sits in a chair onstage and judges them.

In footage from Carpeneter's November 17 show posted to TikTok, Hernández as Domingo can be heard calling out from the crowd, "Sabrina, I'm here!" And in the clip linked above, an audience member nearby can also be heard literally screaming, "WHAT!?!?!?!" Which gives you an idea of just how popular this character has become.

Prior to belting out her song, "Juno," Carpenter riffed with Domingo for a bit and threw him into some fuzzy handcuffs while everyone screamed with delight. Moments like these are basically what the internet was made for.

Watch Domingo being arrested by Carpenter here: