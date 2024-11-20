"Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain": Halyna Hutchins’ mom boycotts "Rust" premiere

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the late "Rust" cinematographer, have skipped the premiere of "Rust" at the Camerimage Festival in Poland.

Hutchins died three years ago when she was accidentally shot during the production of the Alec Baldwin-led western movie in New Mexico. Since then, Hutchins' mother, Olga Solovey, has sued the production and Baldwin for the death of her daughter and opted out of the premiere for the now-controversial movie.

In a statement issued by her attorney on Tuesday, Solovey said, “It was always my hope to meet my daughter in Poland to watch her work come alive on screen.

“Unfortunately, that was ripped away from me when Alec Baldwin discharged his gun and killed my daughter. Alec Baldwin continues to increase my pain with his refusal to apologize to me and his refusal to take responsibility for her death," she said. "Instead, he seeks to unjustly profit from his killing of my daughter. That is the reason why I refuse to attend the festival for the promotion of ‘Rust,’ especially now when there is still no justice for my daughter.”

Despite the pending lawsuits from the Hutchins family, the film has made its premiere while including a tribute to honor Hutchins' work and life, Variety reported. The closing credits of the film include the words "For Halyna." It's followed by a quote by Hutchins: "What can we do to make this better?”

In July, the legal case against Baldwin, who was on trial for manslaughter, was dismissed due to the prosecution's failure to turn over evidence to the defense. Following the trial's dismissal, Baldwin has appeared on "Saturday Night Live's" new season as President-elect Donald Trump's new Department of Health and Human Services appointee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is the only person who was charged, convicted and is now serving an 18-month sentence for Hutchins' death. Gutierrez-Reed loaded a live bullet into Baldwin’s gun that killed Hutchins.