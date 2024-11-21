"Becoming a distraction": Gaetz withdraws from consideration for AG amid sexual misconduct claims

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew himself from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Justice on Thursday as details of a sexual misconduct report rattled members of his own party.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," Gaetz posted to X on Thursday. “I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1,” Gaetz said, adding that he will “forever be honored” Trump picked him.

Gaetz had spent Wednesday in talks with key GOP senators, seeking to reassure them not just over his alleged sexual misconduct but his perceived extreme agenda.

“Look, I’m not going to go there and indict Liz Cheney, have stormtroopers bust through the studio door at MSNBC, and arrest Anthony Fauci in my first week,” Gaetz told senators, per The Bulwark.

According to the Bulwark report, senators left that meeting with a sense of unease.

While Gaetz promised to break “the cycle of weaponizing DOJ,” some seemed sure he would do just that, especially given Trump’s claimed mandate to gut the entire department.

Other concerns about Gaetz’s potential misconduct, including an alleged sexual encounter with a 17-year-old, also weighed down his AG bid. House Speaker Mike Johnson argued against releasing a House ethics report on the allegations against Gaetz, while high-ranking Texas Sen. John Cornyn demanded his chamber be allowed to read it before a vote.

Though it isn’t clear whether Trump could have ultimately forced a recess appointment or strong-armed the GOP Senate delegation into clearing Gaetz, it would have, as the nominee pointed out, been an increasingly costly endeavor.

The ex-Rep. already gave up his seat in the House, calling it quits just days before the House Ethics report into his alleged sexual misconduct and drug use was set to be released.