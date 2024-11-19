Hacker obtains files from House Ethics Committee detailing explosive claims against Matt Gaetz

An anonymous hacker has obtained files containing evidence against former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who has been accused of paying for sex, including with a minor, The New York Times reported.

The hacked file was downloaded Monday afternoon by a person going by “Altam Beezley." Among the documents stolen is sworn testimony from a woman who says she had sex with Gaetz at a party in 2017 when she was just17-years-old. Trump's pick to lead the Department of Justice is facing a number of allegations concerning his private life, much of the the evidence against him resurfacing since President-elect Donald Trump announced him as his pick to be attorney general.

As a member of Congress, Gaetz was under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over allegations he used illicit drugs and paid for sex with a 17-year-old girl in 2017. Gaetz has denied the allegations and release of the panel's findings is in doubt after Gaetz resigned from Congress last week, just two days before the committee was set to unveil its report.

According to The Times, the hacker also gained access to testimony from a woman who witnessed Gaetz having sex with the 17-year-old, as well as testimony from Gaetz’s former campaign treasurer, Michael Fischer. The documents come from a civil lawsuit filed by Gaetz’s friend and Florida businessman, Christopher Dorworth, who is suing the alleged victim for defamation after she accused him of hosting the party where she had sex with Gaetz.

The woman has also leveled similar charges against Joel Greenberg, another ally of Gaetz, who is currently serving 11 years in prison for sex trafficking.