Tropicana loyalists are upset over a recent bottle redesign that not only alters the aesthetic but also reduces capacity. The new bottles reportedly hold 46 ounces, compared to the original 52 ounces.

Many displeased customers have accused the company of “shrinkflation” while expressing nostalgia for the original carafe-style design. The backlash mirrors a similar controversy in 2009 when a logo redesign angered Tropicana fans, leading to a roughly 20% drop in sales. Interestingly, Tropicana has seen a comparable 19% decline in sales this year as of October.

In 2009, Tropicana quickly reinstated its original logo, resolving the issue. It remains to be seen if the company will take similar action in 2025. A Tropicana spokesperson told CNN that "the company changed the bottle to address feedback from customers, including making it easier to pour and store while reducing plastic in the cap." Nathaniel Meyersohn at CNN also noted the smaller bottles could save the company money on shipping costs.

For customers frustrated by shrinkflation, Tropicana says the new bottles will cost about 70 cents less than their predecessors, though not all retailers have adjusted prices yet.