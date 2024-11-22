"You should’ve paid me double": 12-year-old Lindsay Lohan to Disney CEO about "Parent Trap" role

On "Watch What Happens Live," Lohan & "Mean Girls" costar Lacey Chabert also discussed their Netflix holiday movies

A young Lindsay Lohan bites back!

In an interview with Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live," the "Mean Girls" and "The Parent Trap" star shared a story about how she fired back at the CEO of Disney during the premiere of "The Parent Trap" in 1998.

In the 1998 version of "The Parent Trap," Lohan plays a double role as twins Hallie and Annie who were separated at birth. At the film's premiere, the then-Disney CEO Michael Eisner went up to the actress, who was only 12 at the time, and asked “Where’s your twin?”

It's unclear whether Eisner was joking and knew that Lohan had played both roles or not but that didn't stop a witty, young Lohan from skewering the executive.  

“I was so young, I don’t even know how I thought to say this, but I’ll never forget what I said,” Lohan shared. “I said, ‘Well you should’ve paid me double, because I don’t have one.’”

During the interview with Andy Cohen, sitting beside "Mean Girls" co-star Lacey Chabert, Lohan shared that "The Parent Trap" was the only movie she has ever auditioned for in her two-decade career. That turned out to be Lohan's breakout role, making her a notable child star in both television and film.

