14 fetching facts you didn't know about 2004's "Mean Girls"

Everyone knows "Mean Girls." You either have seen the movie or lived long enough to hear its jokes, use its gifs or recognize its most iconic talent show routine, the tantalizing "Jingle Bell Rock" number. Its raunchy, satirical take on the hierarchical structures that run rampant in high schools and the competitive nature of adolescent female friendships has cemented itself in the hall of fame of teen movies.
"Mean Girls" stars Lindsay Lohan as Cady Heron, a newcomer to North Shore High School the Plastics rule as the most popular clique on campus. Cady befriends two fellow outcasts who encourage her to infiltrate the Plastics, which consists of queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams), the some dim Karem Smith (Amanda Seyfried) and try-hard Gretchen Wieners (Lacey Chabert). But what starts as a way to ruin Regina ends up blowing in Cady's face when she starts to take on some of the more superficial and manipulative Plastics traits.
The 2004 Tina Fey cult classic hits its 20 anniversary this year, not to mention that its Broadway remake also hits the big screen. To honor this milestone, we looked back at the iconic film that made "fetch" happen.
“I was actually cast last minute,” said Bennett. “I was flown up the night before because they did a switch or something. . ." “Yeah,” Fey said. “Someone got fired.”
After 20 years, the mystery actor's name has still not been revealed. Fey also said Bennett snagged the role because of his similar looks to her friend Jimmy Fallon.
