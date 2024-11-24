Gaetz hints at plans for Trump administration position, Florida governorship

Matt Gaetz is already weighing his next move.

The recently resigned representative has been keeping busy with Cameo since intense scrutiny of his nomination for attorney general led to him bowing out of consideration for Donald Trump's Cabinet. Gaetz doesn't seem content to hawk $500 pep talks, however, and he hinted at a few political futures on X.

Former Florida House Rep. Anthony Sabatini tweeted that Gaetz "will be the next Governor of the State of Florida" on Saturday. Gaetz shared the idea along with an image of the waving flag of Florida.

(It's worth noting here that Sabatini was dinged for his associations with convicted sex trafficker Joel Greenberg. Greenberg's friendship with Gaetz was the seed for both a Department of Justice investigation and a House Ethics Committee probe into the former congressman. The latter investigation likely doomed Gaetz's attorney general confirmation before it ever got started.)

Current Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited and won't be able to run for the governorship in 2026. Who will take up the chief Republican role in the rapidly reddening state is still an open question.

From his congressional account, Gaetz shared the thoughts of right-wing social media figure Catturd, who laid out the possibility of Gaetz serving as a special counsel in the Trump DOJ.

"The Biden Administration has filled hundreds of pages of briefs in federal court claiming that Special Counsels do not require Senate confirmation. In case anyone was wondering," he wrote.