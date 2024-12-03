Red Lobster introduces brand-new Happy Hour menus with $5 drink specials and $2 off appetizers

Red Lobster may not be bringing back its infamous $20 endless shrimp deal anytime soon, but the fast-casual seafood chain has several new value options for its loyal customers.

In a recent press release, Red Lobster announced the launch of its happy hour menus at participating restaurants nationwide. Starting Monday, Dec. 2, diners can enjoy $5 drink specials and $2 off select starters every Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Drink selections are as follows: Classic Margarita, Top-Shelf Long Island Iced Tea, Tito's Twisted Strawberry Lemonade, 14 oz. Blue Moon Draft, 14 oz. Bud Light Draft, 6 oz. Mark West Pinot Noir and 6 oz. Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio. Appetizers include Lobster Flatbread, Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, Crab Queso, Lobster Dip and Mozzarella Cheesesticks.

“With the launch of Red Lobster's new happy hour, guests can enjoy great deals on our signature appetizers and refreshing drinks every weekday,” the chain’s Chief Marketing Officer Nichole Robillard said in a statement. “It's the perfect way to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the busy holiday season and spend time with friends and family, or just treat yourself to some well-deserved fun!”

In addition to the happy hour menus, Red Lobster is revamping its dining menu with seven new items and two fan-favorite dishes. The new items include Lobster Pappardelle Pasta, Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops, Lobster Bisque, Lemon Basil Mahi, Simply Prepared Mahi, Parmesan-Crusted Chicken and Roasted Asparagus. Red Lobster is also bringing back its "returning favorites," hush puppies and Popcorn Shrimp.

“Relevant, compelling and exciting is what we want Red Lobster to be for the future, and so we’re working on that now,” the company’s new CEO Damola Adamolekun told Today in a November interview.