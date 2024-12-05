This cranberry condiment (with a kick!) deserves a place within your holiday spread

Bibi Hutchings, a lifelong Southerner, lives along a quiet coastal Alabama bay with her cat, Zulu, and husband, Tom. She writes about the magical way food evokes memories, instantly bringing you back to the people, places and experiences of your life. Her stories take you all around the South and are accompanied with tried-and-true recipes that are destined to become a part of your memory-making as you share them with your friends and family.

Looking for an easy, festive and fresh holiday appetizer or hostess gift? This chutney is it! It does not hurt that it is a gorgeous shade of ruby red and so very versatile.

Spooned over cream cheese or chèvre, then top with chopped green scallions for one of my favorite appetizers during this time of year. The chutney practically makes itself once you toss all the ingredients together in a saucepan, but you would think this standout relish of sorts requires much more effort. Tangy and sweet with the pleasing, piquant bite of reduced apple cider vinegar, it is a celebration of the cranberry and a world-class condiment on a turkey sandwich.

Worry not, this is no replacement for your favorite cranberry sauce. I mean, I suppose it could be, but the very idea of changing out what might be the most esteemed and quintessential side (cornbread dressing excluded) is not even entertained at my house. I am actually part of a two-cranberry sauce family, which amuses me since I lack real passion for any of it, but I assure you this chutney does not act as a substitute for either.

I understand fully the importance of maintaining tradition during holiday meals as well as being open and welcoming to the newbies coming into the group, particularly those entering by way of marriage, who bring with them their own favorite dishes and tastes. You may wind up with three kinds of dressing and more green bean casserole than any group of eight could ever consume, but making room for other people’s family traditions is an act of love.

My experience says you can add all you want to your hallowed family menus . . . just do not take anything away. I learned the hard way about the importance of canned cranberry sauce one Thanksgiving many moons ago, and ever since I remain stocked, three cans deep, from October to New Year’s.

For some folks, the attachment is real. And honestly, why rain on their parade? Those perfectly cut, firm, fork-able rounds are the easiest thing in the world to plop out and place on a platter. Bless Ocean Spray, I say, for creating something so economical that is so important to so many.

Cranberry Chutney, on the other hand, is strong and complex and in an entirely different category than cranberry sauce. You will not step on anyone’s toes when you bring this to the party.

Use it as an accompaniment to prop up a tired appetizer — like that cheese ball of yours — or add a dollop to the side of your plate for when your taste buds crave a little zing to make the perfect bite. Include it on your charcuterie board and drizzle it over creamy, cheesy dips. You will find endless ways to incorporate it during the holidays when fresh cranberries are abundant at the grocery store.

Cranberry Chutney

Yields 3 cups Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 60 minutes

Ingredients 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar 1 cup brown or coconut sugar 1/4 teaspoon allspice 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves (a little goes a long way) 2 cinnamon sticks 1/4 cup dried apricots, chopped 1/4 cup dried figs, chopped 1/4 cup currants (or golden raisins cut in half) 1 apple, peeled, cored and chopped 1 to 2 jalapeños, deseeded and diced 2 stalks celery, diced 2” knob of fresh ginger, grated Zest of 1 lemon Zest and juice of 1 orange 1 1/2 cups fresh or frozen whole cranberries For serving over chèvre or cream cheese: 1 bunch green onions, green parts only, chopped extra thin Optional: toasted chopped walnuts or toasted sesame seeds Serve with water crackers or similar plain cracker Directions Over medium-high heat, bring vinegar and sugar to a boil. Once sugar is dissolved, add remaining ingredients —spices through cranberries. Stir well and bring back up to a low boil, then reduce heat and simmer low, with lid askew (mostly uncovered), for about 45-60 min, or until thick. Remove cinnamon sticks and allow to cool to room temperature before spooning into jars. Chutney will keep for a week or longer in the refrigerator.