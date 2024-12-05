Tsunami warning issued, then retracted, for the West Coast following large earthquake

The National Weather Service has retracted a tsunami warning that it had issued following a large earthquake off the coast of Northern California, saying that the West Coast is no longer in danger.

The original alert, issued at 1:49 p.m. Eastern Time, covered coastal areas from Davenport, California, near Santa Cruz, to just south of Florence, Oregon. A warning means "that a tsunami with significant inundation is possible or is already according," according to NWS, which had urged those in affected areas to "move inland to higher ground."

The warning came after a 7.0 magnitude was detected in the Pacific Ocean near Eureka, California. It was retracted within the hour, NWS's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center stating: "There is no longer a tsunami threat from this earthquake.