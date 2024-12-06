"He knows his generation": Melania Trump gives kudos to son Barron for Donald Trump's election win

The soon-to-be first lady said Trump's silent son was a huge credit to the campaign

By Alex Galbraith

Published December 6, 2024 5:34PM (EST)

Former first lady Melania Trump is seen in the Fiserv Forum on the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Former first lady Melania Trump is seen in the Fiserv Forum on the last night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wis., on Thursday, July 18, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Melania Trump said her son Barron Trump was a critical part of President-elect Donald Trump's winning campaign.

During a stop by "Fox & Friends" on Friday, the soon-to-be first lady said her 18-year-old son with Trump was “very vocal” about how his father should reach out to young people. 

"He brought in so many young people," she said. "He knows his generation."

"Nowadays, the young generation doesn't sit in front of TV anymore," she continued. "It was incredible how he brought in success. He knew exactly who his father needed to contact and talk to."

Melania's interview confirmed a report by Time that Barron acted as his father's unofficial new media consultant. The outlet's post-mortem of the election revealed that Donald Trump was approached in July by a GOP operative carrying a list of podcast appearances to consider. 

Related

How this dark-horse hard seltzer helped reelect Donald Trump

"Have you talked this over with Barron?" Trump reportedly said. "Call Barron and see what he thinks and let me know."

The morning show also played a viral clip of typically silent Barron speaking, juxtaposing it with a clip of him as an eight-year-old. In the 2010 video, Barron still carries a Slovenian accent to match his mother's.

"I'm very proud of him about his [knowledge of politics] and giving advice to his father," she said.

Watch the full interview below:

Read more

about Melania Trump


MORE FROM Alex Galbraith