“It’s not time for a mistrial”: Jury deadlocks in Penny subway chokehold case

After two days of deliberation, jurors are no closer to delivering a verdict in the case against Daniel Penny.

Penny, a 26-year-old former Marine, choked sometime street performer Jordan Neely to death on the New York City subway in May 2023. Witnesses said Neely was acting erratically in the moments leading up to his death but had not threatened anyone on the train. Prosecutors say Neely's actions crossed the line, charging him with manslaughter and negligent homicide. Neely's attorneys maintain that he was acting in self-defense.

Penny's jury announced that they were deadlocked on Penny's manslaughter charge on Thursday, after 16 hours of consideration. Judge Maxwell Wiley instructed them to return to deliberations as Penny's lawyers called for a mistrial.

“It’s not time for a mistrial,” Wiley told the attorneys, per CNN.

Penny holding Neely in a fatal chokehold was captured on video by bystanders. Penny told police at the time that he did not intend to hurt Neely.

“I wasn’t trying to injure him,” Penny said in an interview with police shared during the trial. “I’m just trying to keep him from hurting anybody else. He was threatening.”

On Thursday, the jury requested clarification on the concept of a "reasonable person" in determining whether Neely's actions were atypical.

“We the jury request further clarification in the determination of whether a person reasonably believes physical force to be necessary,” a note from the jury to Wiley said. “We would like to better understand the term reasonable person.”

Wiley told the jurors that the definition was up to their interpretation.

The charges are structured in such a way that Penny can only be charged with negligent homicide if the jury fails to find him guilty of manslaughter. The latter requires the jury to find that Penny acted recklessly in causing Neely's death. The homicide charge requires only that they find Penny engaged in "blameworthy conduct." Second-degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. The maximum sentence for negligent homicide is four years.