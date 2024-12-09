Lara Trump resigns as RNC co-chair amid Senate speculation

Lara Trump is stepping down as the co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) and would "seriously consider" joining the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.

Donald Trump's daughter-in-law over the weekend announced her resignation from the RNC after holding the position since March.

“The job I came to do is now complete and I intend to formally step down from the RNC at our next meeting,” Lara Trump wrote on X, touting her accomplishments as co-chair, including fundraising records, election integrity and voter turnout.

Her resignation comes as a number of Trump allies have floated her as a replacement for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who Trump has tapped to be his secretary of state. If Rubio is confirmed, it will be up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pick who will fill the position.

"The next senator for Florida should be @LaraLeaTrump. The Senate is an old man’s club. We desperately need a smart, young, outspoken woman who will reveal their secrets," wrote Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in a post on X.

“Lara Trump is genuinely great,” Elon Musk responded to his mother's post.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has also pushed Lara Trump as a replacement for Rubio.

It's an opportunity she would "seriously consider," Lara Trump told the AP.

“If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like,” she said. “And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”

The 42-year-old elaborated on her political ambitions in an interview with Fox News on Sunday, reiterating her willingness to join the Senate.

“Certainly, we’ve all had the opportunity over the past nine years to fully involve ourselves in politics, to understand the American people, what they want, and we’ve all been residents of the state of Florida now for over three years,” she told host Howard Kurtz.

“If that’s something that’s put in front of me, it would be a true honor.”