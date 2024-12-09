How "Squid Game" Season 2 received a Golden Globe nomination before it even premiered

The long-awaited and highly anticipated second season of "Squid Game" hasn't even aired but it has already received award nominations.

Audiences are still waiting for the second season to drop on Dec. 26 but that hasn't stopped the Golden Globes from recognizing the Netflix drama with a Golden Globe nomination. On Monday morning, the smash hit Korean drama was nominated for best drama series alongside other shows like "The Day of the Jackal," "The Diplomat," "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and "Slow Horses."

"Squid Game" revolves around a secret competition in which hundreds of contestants experiencing financial hardship participate in children's game in hopes of winning a massive cash prize. The twist? Disqualification or failure means death.

But unlike the other shows that have aired, "Squid Game" second season hasn't been seen by global audience. However, that doesn't mean the show cannot be considered for a Golden Globe. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it isn't unusual for the voting body of the Golden Globes to nominate a television show or film that hasn't been released to the public yet.

To be considered for a 2025 Golden Globe, a show must have premiered in 2024 and have episodes available and submitted to the voting body before they premiere or at time of broadcast by Nov. 4. Apparently, screeners were provided to the Golden Globes members in advance. This has allowed the second season of "Squid Game" to snag a spot in the coveted best drama category even though it launches in two weeks.

The Netflix show has been nominated for three Golden Globes in 2021 for its bombshell first season. The nominations earned a win for supporting actor, Oh Young-soo, South Korea's first Golden Globe winner.

"Squid Game" Season 2 premieres Thursday, Dec. 26.