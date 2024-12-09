"Unwavering in her loyalty": Trump taps his attorney Alina Habba for Kellyanne Conway's old job

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he selected his advisor and defense attorney, Alina Habba as counselor to the president.

“Alina has been a tireless advocate for Justice, a fierce Defender of the Rule of Law, and an invaluable Advisor to my Campaign and Transition Team,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She has been unwavering in her loyalty, and unmatched in her resolve - standing with me through numerous 'trials,' battles, and countless days in Court.”

“Few understand the Weaponization of the ‘Injustice’ System better than Alina, who has fought relentlessly against the full force of Lawfare with courage and an unshakable commitment to Justice,” the president-elect added.

The role of counselor in Trump’s first term was previously held by Kellyanne Conway.

Habba represented Trump in both the defamation and civil rape lawsuits filed by writer E. Jean Carroll. Trump was found liable for sexual and guilty for defamation.

Habba often accompanied Trump on the campaign trail and has since spent significant time in Mar-a-Lago, the Associated Press reported.

"As a first generation American of Middle Eastern Heritage, she has become a role model for women in Law and Politics, most recently being named Chaldean Woman of the Year," Trump wrote.

Habba is just the latest loyalist to be appointed to Trump’s Cabinet as he seeks to fill his administration with steadfast supporters.

“Honor of my life to serve the 45th and 47th President and the American people,” Habba wrote on X.

In similar social media posts on Sunday evening, the president-elect announced several other Cabinet appointments, including Michael Anton as director of policy planning and Christopher Landau as deputy secretary.