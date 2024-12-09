When mushrooms meet brown butter: 5-ingredient egg noodles that steal the show

As the weather cools, I find myself returning to the kitchen after months of warm-weather reprieve. This dish came about more by happenstance than planning, but I’m deeply grateful for that serendipity.
A few years ago, I wrote about the comforting magic of "soft and pliant" egg noodles, the base for one of my all-time favorite meals: my Nana's cream chicken. I described it as "a steaming bed of freshly boiled egg noodles, the curlicues dancing on the plate, topped with chunks of tender chicken and a blanket of creamy, rich sauce—its color reminiscent of Italian-American vodka sauce, but with flavors rooted in Eastern Europe. Best enjoyed in a large bowl, the sauce suffusing every nook and cranny of the chicken and noodles."
For the longest time, that was the only way I ever ate egg noodles. But one day, tired of the usual side dishes like rice, potatoes or vegetables, I decided to try something simple: egg noodles tossed with butter.
It was ... sensational.
Over the years, I began experimenting — adding fresh or dried herbs, browning the butter, or tossing in a splash of stock or broth. One evening, while making a sautéed chicken dish with a rich cherry tomato and spinach sauce, I noticed a package of mushrooms languishing in the fridge. They were fast approaching the point of no return. I sliced them quickly and cooked them in a half stick of unsalted butter.
As I’ve written before, mushrooms are like sponges — porous as heck — and they absorb whatever you "feed" them. That day, I was in a brown butter mood, so I cooked the mushrooms until they were deeply crisped and golden, their flavor intensified by the nutty richness of browned butter.
I roughly chopped some parsley, stirred it in, and salted the mixture generously before tossing it with freshly boiled egg noodles and a few extra pats of butter.
Goodness gracious. Let me tell you: I devoured those mushroom egg noodles with far more enthusiasm than the chicken dish they were supposed to accompany. There was an unpretentious joy in the meal. I ate with gusto, going back for seconds of a "side dish" that completely outshone the main course. The combination of butter, mushrooms, noodles, and parsley elevated a humble, pantry-friendly dish to something extraordinary.
I hope you enjoy this as much as I did.
Note: I used parsley because it’s what I had on hand (flat-leaf, Italian-style), but dill — or practically any other herb, fresh or dried—would be just as delicious. European-style unsalted butter adds a little extra richness, but use whatever you have. The mushrooms were baby bellas, or creminis, though any variety will work. As I always say, "It’s your kitchen."
Ingredients
1 bag egg noodles (I love the No Yolks brand, extra broad variety)
1 stick unsalted butter, divided (or more? I won't tell)
1 pint mushrooms of your choosing, de-stemmed and sliced, but not overly thinly. This is a rustic dish so don't fret about the diameter of your mushroom slices, please.
Bunch of fresh parsley, stems reserved, roughly chopped
Kosher salt
Directions
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil.
- In a saucepan, melt a half stick of butter and toss in sliced mushrooms. Cook, undisturbed, for 5 to 7 minutes. Toss, stir or other disturb your 'shrooms, stirring them around as your butter gets nutty and browned and your mushrooms take on the butter's characteristics. Do not salt!
- As your mushrooms cook, salt water and add egg noodles to boiling water and cook according to package directions. When just shy of al dente, drain in a colander. Return pot to same burner you cooked the noodles on, add pasta back to now-empty pot and turn heat off (the residual heat will help melt the butter later.)
- When your mushrooms are sufficiently browned, season with salt and add freshly chopped herbs. Stir well and add to pot with noodles, along with a few more pats of unsalted butter or whatever you have on hand.
- Taste for seasoning; you might need a little more salt.
- Serve in large bowls and don't be alarmed when your family or friends nearly bowl you over in a mad rush to eat . . . this smells absurdly good.
