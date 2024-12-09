When mushrooms meet brown butter: 5-ingredient egg noodles that steal the show

As the weather cools, I find myself returning to the kitchen after months of warm-weather reprieve. This dish came about more by happenstance than planning, but I’m deeply grateful for that serendipity.

A few years ago, I wrote about the comforting magic of "soft and pliant" egg noodles, the base for one of my all-time favorite meals: my Nana's cream chicken. I described it as "a steaming bed of freshly boiled egg noodles, the curlicues dancing on the plate, topped with chunks of tender chicken and a blanket of creamy, rich sauce—its color reminiscent of Italian-American vodka sauce, but with flavors rooted in Eastern Europe. Best enjoyed in a large bowl, the sauce suffusing every nook and cranny of the chicken and noodles."

For the longest time, that was the only way I ever ate egg noodles. But one day, tired of the usual side dishes like rice, potatoes or vegetables, I decided to try something simple: egg noodles tossed with butter.

It was ... sensational.

Over the years, I began experimenting — adding fresh or dried herbs, browning the butter, or tossing in a splash of stock or broth. One evening, while making a sautéed chicken dish with a rich cherry tomato and spinach sauce, I noticed a package of mushrooms languishing in the fridge. They were fast approaching the point of no return. I sliced them quickly and cooked them in a half stick of unsalted butter.

As I’ve written before, mushrooms are like sponges — porous as heck — and they absorb whatever you "feed" them. That day, I was in a brown butter mood, so I cooked the mushrooms until they were deeply crisped and golden, their flavor intensified by the nutty richness of browned butter.

I roughly chopped some parsley, stirred it in, and salted the mixture generously before tossing it with freshly boiled egg noodles and a few extra pats of butter.

Goodness gracious. Let me tell you: I devoured those mushroom egg noodles with far more enthusiasm than the chicken dish they were supposed to accompany. There was an unpretentious joy in the meal. I ate with gusto, going back for seconds of a "side dish" that completely outshone the main course. The combination of butter, mushrooms, noodles, and parsley elevated a humble, pantry-friendly dish to something extraordinary.

I hope you enjoy this as much as I did.

Note: I used parsley because it’s what I had on hand (flat-leaf, Italian-style), but dill — or practically any other herb, fresh or dried—would be just as delicious. European-style unsalted butter adds a little extra richness, but use whatever you have. The mushrooms were baby bellas, or creminis, though any variety will work. As I always say, "It’s your kitchen."

Egg noodles with mushrooms, brown butter and parsley

Yields 4 servings Prep Time 2 minutes Cook Time 20 minutes