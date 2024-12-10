Chipotle confirms incoming price increases, primarily due to inflation

As Salon’s Joy Saha reported last week, Chipotle has confirmed a price increase. Saha noted that several of the chain’s key ingredients, including avocados and sour cream, have been “hit hard by inflation.” The company says the price hike is intended to “offset the costs of raw ingredients.”

Dee-Ann Durbin of the Associated Press reported that Laurie Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, confirmed the restaurant chain is implementing a 2% price increase nationwide. However, Durbin noted that the increase will affect only about 20% of Chipotle’s 3,500 U.S. locations.

This adjustment follows a period of leadership changes, with Chipotle’s former chairman and CEO leaving in September to take the top job at Starbucks.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Williams of The Wall Street Journal reported that despite single-digit inflation for its ingredients, Chipotle executives are considering further price increases while aiming to remain attractive to cost-conscious consumers.

This news comes after earlier complaints about portion sizes. In May, social media star and food critic Keith Lee criticized the lack of chicken in his burrito bowl, saying Chipotle’s “portions been crazy low.” In response, the chain promised to “re-coach” employees to ensure more consistent portion sizes.