"It's beneath you": Jon Stewart flames Donald Trump's cologne ad featuring Jill Biden

Jon Stewart is presenting a hopeful demeanor about the incoming transfer of power between President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump, but that isn't stopping the comedian from roasting Trump for his new fragrance advertisement that includes an image of First Lady Jill Biden.

On Monday's episode of "The Daily Show," Stewart highlighted how the U.S. awaits "hopefully a more humbled and mature leader." But that statement was undercut by Trump's first network television interview post-election were the president-elect said he would like to see members of the Jan. 6 committee go to jail.

"Or not!" Stewart joked.

The comedian explained how the incoming president was on tour around Europe, "continuing the long American tradition of not waiting for the inauguration to become president and head overseas and meet with allies and remind everybody how f**king weird he is about shaking hands."

The show then played various clips of Trump shaking hands with European leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron and Prince William of Wales. But what was the most eye-catching during Trump's European tour was his interactions with First Lady Jill Biden.

Stewart explained, "Now normally the first lady Melania [Trump] would have been there to say to Donald, 'sit up!' But in another stroke of weirdness, Trump was apparently traveling with his predecessor's wife, attending the opening of the Notre Dame cathedral with Jill Biden."

He continued, "It was a rare moment of conciliation, one that would have given this country hope, had it not immediately been undermined by the returning president releasing an actual cologne ad belittling and sexualizing said moment.

In Trump's Truth Social post, he wrote, "Here are my new Trump Perfumes & Colognes! I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING. Great Christmas gifts for the family." Attached to the post was also a photo of Jill and Trump together with the caption, "A fragrance your enemies can't resist!" The perfumes and colognes are selling for nearly $200.

"You f***ing won. You won. You don't have to push merch anymore. I find it hard to believe I'm saying this, but it's beneath you," Stewart said.

Fast-forward to the 10:50 minute mark to start on Trump's European tour shenanigans.

"The Daily Show" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+.