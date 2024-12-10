Keira Knightley doesn't want to have more kids because of this popular TV character

Keira Knightley is over having kids but it's not because of any of the reasons you may think.

The British actress and star of Netflix's new spy-thriller series "Black Doves" spilled the real reason why two children are enough for her on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

“You know that thing where you’re like ‘Oh, you know they’re so nice. Should we have another one?’ ” Knightley said. “And you think, ‘Oh yeah, I could do the pregnancy. I could even do the birth but I cannot watch anymore Peppa Pig.’ So there's no more kids."

Knightley described her children, who are 5 and 9, as "very cool right now. They're into Studio Ghibli and just like beautiful things where you're just like 'oh, this is just lovely' after seven years of 'Peppa Pig.'"

In 2020, "Peppa Pig" was the most-watched on-demand series in the world, and its YouTube channel has also garnered nearly 38 million subscribers. Fortunately for Knightley, the actress says her children have transitioned from "Peppa Pig" to musical artists like Lizzo and Chappell Roan.

The British star also attributed her motherhood as why she wanted to play her starring role in "Black Doves." In the Netflix thriller, Knightley plays Helen, the homemaker and mother of twins, who is also secretly a spy. Knightley, who was just nominated for a Golden Globe for the role, told Fallon what drew her to the show was that "I wanted to kick a**."

“I’m a mom of two and I’m so child-friendly at home,” she said. “I just wanted to do something that was a bit punk and kind of blew everything up.”