Luigi Mangione shouts message to reporters prior to extradition hearing

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old suspected shooter of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was taken in for a court appearance in Pennsylvania on Tuesday after being charged the previous day with second-degree murder, as well as two gun charges and forgery.

Denied bail at the hearing and fighting extradition back to New York, where the shooting took place outside of Thompson's Sixth Avenue hotel, Mangione was caught on video angrily shouting a message to reporters prior to the hearing at Blair County Court House.

Flanked by police officers and dressed in orange prison garb, a handcuffed Mangione caused a momentary ruckus as he pulled at his restraints to turn behind him and yell, “It’s completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and their lived experience!” An apparent reference to the charges against him.

After a six-day manhunt, Mangione was apprehended on Monday at a McDonald's restaurant in Altoona, Pennsylvania, where he was spotted by an employee. Following his arrest, Altoona Police Department Deputy Chief Derek Swope has issued reports of threats being received by officers connected to what he's calling “a very polarized case,” according to NBC News.

“We have received some threats against our officers and building here, we’ve started investigating some threats against some citizens in our community. We’re taking all those threats seriously and doing all the follow-up we can with those,” Swope said.