Some ultraprocessed foods may be stopping the body from fighting cancer cells, new study finds

Certain ultraprocessed foods high in omega-6 fatty acids may be preventing the body from fighting off colorectal cancer cells, a recent study published in the British Society of Gastroenterology has found. An abundance of omega-6 fatty acids like linolenic acid (LA) — commonly found in canola oil, soybean, corn and peanuts — has been strongly linked to “chronic inflammation and colorectal cancer (CRC) development and progression,” the study explained.

The Western diet tends to be rich in omega-6 fatty acids and low in omega-3 fatty acids, the healthy fats that help reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke and joint inflammation. Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids include fish (salmon, mackerel, albacore tuna, trout and sardines), walnuts and chia seeds.

“There are mutations every day in the GI (gastrointestinal) tract, and normally they’re quashed right away by the immune system with the help of molecules or mediators from omega-3s,” Dr. Timothy Yeatman, a senior co-author of the study, told CNN Health.

He continued, “But if you have a body subjected to years of a chronic inflammatory milieu created by an imbalance of omega-6s, the type commonly found in ultraprocessed and junk foods, I believe it’s easier for a mutation to take hold and harder for the body to fight it.”

Several experts told the outlet that the issue isn’t omega-6 fatty acids — it’s the overall lack of omega-3 fatty acids. “It’s a leap to say that omega-6s from ultraprocessed foods are the cause,” Dr. Bill Harris, a professor of internal medicine at the University of South Dakota's Sanford School of Medicine who was not involved in the study, told CNN. He added that most Americans “dislike” the taste of fish rich in omega-3s and, as a result, are more susceptible to developing serious health conditions.

Researchers found that an increase in omega-6s within colorectal cancer tissue led to a decrease in two types of omega-3 fatty acids: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). The way to combat this issue? Eat more foods high in omega-3s, namely fatty fish, oysters and mussels, which are high in EPA and DHA.