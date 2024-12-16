Joe Rogan is "genuinely concerned" about drone sightings in New York and New Jersey area

If you're worried about mysterious drone sightings seen across New York and New Jersey, you're not the only one. Joe Rogan is too.

These drones that people have spotted in the last several weeks have triggered an FBI Investigation and speculation online from figures like Rogan.

On Sunday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on ABC News, “There's no question that people are seeing drones. I want to assure the American public that we in the federal government have deployed additional resources, personnel, technology to assist the New Jersey State Police in addressing the drone sightings.”

Mayorkas reiterated that the federal agency is on the case and the drones are not a threat to public safety. "No foreign involvement with respect to the sightings," he said.

But Rogan doesn't quite believe in the government's response and took to X to share his thoughts about the situation over the weekend. "I want to believe it's adderalled up incels holed up in a basement f***ing with 'the man' more than I want it to be aliens. #iwanttobelieve," he wrote.

Rogan shared another post, this time with a video attached. His caption reads, "This is the first video about these drones that has got me genuinely concerned." The video features John Ferguson, a Kansas-based government contractor who builds systems and vehicles like drones, saying that the drones aren't a threat but, "The only reason why you would ever fly an unmanned aircraft at night is if you're looking for something."