It's the end of an era. BuzzFeed is selling First We Feast, which is the studio that owns "Hot Ones," the incredibly popular celebrity talk show featuring increasingly scorching levels of chicken wings and an assortment of increasingly exceptionally spicy hot sauces.

As Todd Spangler with Variety notes, BuzzFeed has sold First We Feast for $82.5 million to a "consortium of buyers" including First We Feast founder Chris Schonberger and "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans, in addition to "podcast media company Crooked Media, Rhett & Link’s Mythical Entertainment and Soros Fund Management, the investment firm founded by billionaire financier George Soros." The talk show, which launched on YouTube nearly a decade ago and now has 14 million subscribers and upwards of four billion views, was also apparently in contention for a live Netflix iteration prior to this announcement.

Due to this sale, First We Feast will now operate independently, with Schonberger as CEO and Evans as chief creative officer, as well as the show's host, of course. Schonberger said in a statement that “Today’s announcement marks an exciting new chapter in First We Feast’s history . . . Being part of this incredible journey has been one of the greatest joys of my life. Our proven expertise in developing compelling formats, iconic IP, and best-in-class interviews makes us uniquely positioned to build on the brand’s momentum and supercharge our growth.”

Evans said “As we approach the 10th anniversary of ‘Hot Ones’ next season, I’m constantly amazed by the passion and loyalty of our fans, who have made this journey so special. Not only is ‘Hot Ones’ a hit show, but it’s an experience — a cultural touchpoint that audiences want to be a part of, whether they’re watching, tasting the sauces, or sharing in the challenge with friends.” He concluded by saying "the future is spicy and I can't wait to see what's next."

The next season of "Hot Ones" debuts next month.