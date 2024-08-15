“Hot Ones”: Ariana Grande says she feels really “proud and grateful” when she hears her old songs

In anticipation of her role as Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of “Wicked,” Ariana Grande appeared on the season 24 finale of “Hot Ones” to discuss her music — both old and new — while feasting on a platter of spicy, vegan chicken wings.

When asked about doing stunts on the set of the “Wicked” films, Grande took the opportunity to praise her co-star Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba.

“There was lots of bubble singing, which was very high up, and I wasn’t harnessed — I was just kind of there,” she told host Sean Evans. “I had a lot of stunty singing, but nothing compares to Cynthia Erivo.”

“Watching Cynthia in her harness with a broom, a hat, wig, corset, dress — the whole thing — flipping upside down, flying around the set, singing ‘Defying Gravity’ every take like it’s nothing … just the most phenomenal thing I’ve ever seen,” Grande continued. “We had to do some really insane and beautiful things for this film.”

Grande later spoke about the “conflicting” experience of having her music leaked: “It’s really hard for me, because it’s really disheartening, and it’s disappointing, and it sucks. And I am constantly trying to get to the bottom of how people get stuff, whether it’s videos or pictures or audio, songs, and then also like, commented on, criticized, blah blah blah.

“So it’s conflicting because that is very frustrating and feels very dehumanizing, and then the other side is like… I’m so grateful to be an artist people care about, and my fans want more of me, so they’re going to these extremes to steal and break in. It’s so lovely to be loved. But yeah, I sit somewhere in between being grateful to be here at all and being like, ‘But really? Come on.’ So that’s how I feel.”

As for if she ever gets tired performing her old songs, Grande told Evans, “That’s a natural thing that all artists can relate to.”

“There was a time when it was hard for me to feel that same gratitude that I do now for certain songs and for the music…becoming a pop star is insane at 19 or 20, and I think that experience was sort of married to some of the songs a little bit,” she said. “Or some of the songs that are more emotional, the experience that inspired them can be married to the music.”

“But with time and therapy, we sort of are able to re-embrace, so I feel just really proud and grateful and happy when I hear them, whereas I used to maybe hear it and cry.”

The “Victorious” alum has released seven studio albums throughout her career thus far. Her most recent album, “Eternal Sunshine,” was released on March 8, 2024, and was her first new project in over three years.

Although Grande admitted that she’s not a fan of hot sauces, she remained poised throughout her interview and ultimately conquered the spiciest wing in the lineup.

“Where do you think I’ll sit on the scale from DJ Khaled to Lorde?” she asked Evans. “I do my homework.”

Watch the full video below, via YouTube: