When "Mean Girls" opened in theaters last week, some people showed up anticipating a regular remake of the 2004 movie that defined early aughts teenhood. But in a video shared online, audible and irritated groans from audience members can be heard the second lead character Cady (Angourie Rice) begins to sing in the new version of Tina Fey's comedy.

It seems that some audience members didn't know that this new version of "Mean Girls" is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed Broadway musical that premiered in 2017. The video amassed millions of views on X and TikTok with people questioning how the audience went into the movie completely oblivious to its large musical component.

Although there are three musicals out in theaters right now, the movie adaptation of Broadway's "The Color Purple" show is the only one that was upfront about the singing and dancing. That means neither "Wonka" nor "Mean Girls" were not particularly marketed as musicals. Both of their trailers only hinted at musical numbers but the songs were intentionally edited out, which confused audiences when they were seated in the theaters.

Here's the thing: "Wonka" and "Mean Girls" have both performed well at the box office, which shows that there's a disconnect between what studios perceive to be popular and what actually hits. As a result, their deceptive marketing gimmicks put the audiences in an uncomfortable and almost tense position as they go in blind into the theaters.

Studios assume people dislike musicals and market them accordingly

This tactic isn't anything new. Studios have been marketing musicals in ways that are potentially deceptive to their audiences for years, but it's only recently been glaring with "Mean Girls" and "Wonka."

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio that produced "Mean Girls," told Variety that musicals are difficult to market, and therefore, “We didn’t want to run out and say it’s a musical because people tend to treat musicals differently.” The assumption is that people wouldn't watch a musical if they knew it was a musical. Hence, the bait and switch trailers, and the audience's outraged reaction.

Paramount's head of marketing Marc Weinstock told Variety that they were subtle with "Mean Girls" marketing because "You can see in [trailers for] 'Wonka' and 'The Color Purple,' they don’t say musical either. We have a musical note on the title, so there are hints to it without being overbearing,” he said. Ultimately, Weinstock said “I want everyone to be equally excited," for movies like 'Means Girls.'"

However, in an interview with The Wrap, a former studio head said that "musicals are a proven genre." Essentially because musicals are genre-specific movies, people have already made up their minds about them before even watching the movies. But mostly, Hollywood executives are worried about all musicals becoming recent box-office flops like "West Side Story" and "In the Heights" which suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic-related low box office numbers and scandals driving viewers away from the theater, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Surprise! People do show up to musicals

Regardless of the stigma against musicals, "Mean Girls" and "Wonka" are resonating with audiences. Since its holiday release, "Wonka" has made $500 million at the global box office, and "Mean Girls" debuted with $32 million opening weekend and is tracking to turn a profit. Even Paramount reported that 75% of audiences who watched "Mean Girls" knew it was a musical before buying a ticket, while 16% left the theater “disappointed” by the genre. For a genre that used to be incredibly popular during the Golden age of Hollywood – turning out triple threat stars like Judy Garland, Gene Kelly and Julie Andrews – its popularity may have waned but that doesn't mean people have altogether ruled musicals out.

Timothée Chalamet in “Wonka” (Warner Bros. Entertainment)But for the studios, marketing towards people not interested in musicals is more important. Generally the goal is to win over four-quadrant audiences – people who fall into the four target demographics: men, women and people over and under 25. After all, studios believe that musical audiences tend to skew more heavily female, which would leave out a good chunk of viewers out. But this narrow assumption, of course, severely underestimates all audience members.

Even though a movie like "Mean Girls" is potentially meant for a younger female audience with its predominantly female cast and themes of girl-on-girl bullying, why not market it for the people it’s made for then? If musicals are skewed towards women, and "Mean Girls" is a musical about women, why not just say that? Despite "Wonka" aiming for that four-quadrant win, its audience was also still majority women. Both films are considered successes.

Studios should stop underestimating audiences

This tactic to solely appeal to a narrow demographic (i.e. cis white men) is also assuming the worst in its male audience. It automatically presumes that they don't have diverse interests or want to experience movies that are outside of the more stereotypically masculine. If these movies were marketed honestly, it would allow men to make an educated and informed decision as moviegoers with all the information.

It seems like studios are confused about what the general public is interested in. If they do have an idea, it's a very narrow and limited perspective of what people want to see at the theater. Look at movies like "Girls Trip," "Crazy Rich Asians," "Black Panther," and "Get Out." All of these movies were seen as a potential risk for studios because of what was once perceived as being too niche due to its cast and crew of marginalized people. However, those were the main reasons people showed up at the theaters, making them into blockbuster hits. Just as women have been showing up to so-called men's movies for decades, other audience groups are also able to embrace characters and themes outside of their own direct experience.

At the end of the day, Hollywood decisionmakers don't want to take creative risks. Studios are quick to make false judgments and jump to conclusions, missing the larger context of moviegoers' needs. Assuming they know all our preferences is not how you appeal to a wider audience. Allowing moviegoers the transparency and agency to make their own choices from innovative and inclusive storytelling is how they'll draw people to the theaters.